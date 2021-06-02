Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire following the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season, according to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish. Krzyzewski, who turned 74 in February and is famously known as "Coach K," has led the Duke to five NCAA Tournament victories, 12 Final Four appearances and 27 combined ACC titles in tournament and regular-season competition since taking over the program ahead of the 1980-81 season.

A three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year and five-time ACC Coach of the Year, Krzyzewski has a 1097-302 (.784) all-time record at Duke with 25+ wins in 22 of the last 24 seasons dating back to 1997-98. He led the Blue Devils to 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1996 to 2019 before missing the Big Dance this season as Duke struggled to a 13-11 (9-9 ACC) final record.

Duke won its first two games in the 2020 ACC Tournament but was forced to withdraw from the event after a positive COVID-19 test within the program's Tier 1 personnel.

Duke assistant and former player Jon Scheyer is believed to be the heir apparent to Coach K, and an announcement to that end could be made as soon as Wednesday afternoon, according to Parrish.

Krzyzewski also coached the U.S. Men's National Team to three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016).

The news of his impending retirement comes two months after legendary North Carolina coach Roy Williams, 70, announced his retirement following 48 years in coaching. The departures of Williams and Krzyzewski from college basketball will leave the sport without two of its pillars over the last half-century.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported Coach K's decision and Scheyer's candidacy.

