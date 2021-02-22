The Monday college basketball schedule tips off when the Liberty Flames host the North Alabama Lions at Liberty Arena. Liberty is 17-5 on the season and second in the Atlantic Sun standings, while North Alabama is 10-8 overall and fourth in the Atlantic Sun. Liberty has a 12-6 mark against the spread this season. North Alabama is just 5-9 against the number.

Tip-off is scheduled for noon ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Flames as 13.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total point expected is up to 133 after opening at 131.5 in the Liberty vs. North Alabama odds. Before locking in any North Alabama vs. Liberty picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for North Alabama vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. North Alabama spread: Liberty -13.5

Liberty vs. North Alabama over-under: 133

LIB: The Flames are 6-1 against the spread at home this season

UNA: The Lions are 2-5 against the spread on the road this season

Why Liberty can cover



The Flames come into this matchup full of confidence. They've won six straight overall and sit just one game behind Bellarmine for first place in the conference. They've been tremendous against the spread this season as well. In addition to their strong ATS marks overall (12-6) and at home (6-1), the Flames are also 8-1 ATS when they have more than four days between games, which is the case on Monday after Liberty last played on Feb. 13.

Guard Darius McGhee (13.7 ppg) is Liberty's leading scorer, but the Flames are best known for their work on the defensive end, giving up just 58.5 points per contest.

Why North Alabama can cover

The Lions come into this matchup struggling with five straight losses. But two of those came against conference-leading Bellarmine, and only two of those five losses were by more than 10 points. That could give backers confidence that the Lions will be able to keep this one at least competitive.

Forward Mervin James leads the team in scoring with 13.9 ppg and averages 6.6 rebounds. Guard Jamari Blackmon averages 10.3 ppg. North Alabama also has a chance to control the boards since the Lions rank 28th nationally at 40 rebounds per contest.

How to make Liberty vs. North Alabama picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 142 points.

So who wins North Alabama vs. Liberty? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.