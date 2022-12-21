Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Tulsa 4-6; Loyola Marymount 9-4

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Loyola Marymount Lions will compete for holiday cheer at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The Golden Hurricane will be seeking to avenge the 60-55 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 7 of last year.

Tulsa didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home last Friday as they won 66-51. Guard Brandon Betson (15 points) and guard Anthony Pritchard (13 points) were the top scorers for Tulsa.

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount strolled past the Cleveland State Vikings with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 70-59. Among those leading the charge for Loyola Marymount was forward Michael Graham, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 boards.

Tulsa is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped the Golden Hurricane to 4-6 and the Lions to 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Tulsa and Loyola Marymount clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.