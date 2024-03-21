By securing a spot in the 2024 March Madness bracket, and by Notre Dame failing to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, Texas moves into sole possession of a dubious record. The 38th NCAA Tournament bid by the Longhorns means they now have the most NCAA Tournament appearances without a national championship appearance. They're coming off an Elite Eight season and nabbed a 7-seed for March Madness 2024, where they'll face Colorado State in the first round before a possible reunion with former coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee in the second.

Barnes made a Final Four while in Austin, but has yet to go past the Sweet 16 in Knoxville. Tennessee and Texas will be SEC rivals in a few months, but should you back one of these power programs to emerge from this pod in your March Madness bracket 2024, or will a mid-major such as Colorado State or Saint Peter's make the Sweet 16?

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 3 seed Creighton goes on a surprise run to the Final Four. Over the last three years, Creighton has had a second round appearance, a Sweet 16 appearance and an Elite 8 appearance, and this year's unit appears ready to take the next step. The Bluejays routed 1-seed UConn, 85-66, on Feb. 20, the defending champs' only defeat in their last 22 games. Creighton also has wins over 2-seed Marquette, 4-seed Alabama and a Loyola team that won the Atlantic-10 regular season.

Creighton has the shooting to win games from the perimeter, as it's drained the sixth-most 3-pointers in college basketball, while it also has the size to control the paint on both ends of the floor. Half of the team's eight-man rotation stands 6-foot-8 or taller, and their four double-digit scorers are all upperclassmen. The team's biggest roadblocks from potentially advancing out of the Midwest are No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee, but both schools have a tendency to underperform come tourney time. Both programs have failed to even reach the Sweet 16 in two of the last three NCAA Tournaments.

Another surprise: No. 5 Gonzaga gets past No. 4 Kansas in the second round of the Midwest. This would have been a tough matchup for Kansas even if leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. were healthy, but he's ruled out for the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a knee injury. Gonzaga's defense can now swarm center Hunter Dickinson, and the Zags are already elite at defending on the block. Gonzaga allows just 0.68 points per post-up possession, the 10th-best mark in college basketball.

Kansas simply doesn't have the outside shooting to combat Gonzaga's interior defense, as the Jayhawks rank 66th out of 68 tourney teams in made 3-pointers per game. Offense isn't an issue for Gonzaga, which has top-10 ratings in field goal percentage, effective field goal percentage and adjusted offensive efficiency. Gonzaga has also made the Sweet 16 in eight straight tournament appearances as the model has it tying the all-time record by pushing that streak to nine. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

