Marquette has fired men's basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski after the Golden Eagles posted a 13-14 record this season in his seventh season on the job, the school announced Friday. Wojciechowski went 128-95 during his tenure with a 59-68 record in Big East games.

The Golden Eagles qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice under Wojciechowski's direction but didn't win a game in either appearance. The former Duke point guard and longtime Blue Devils assistant took over the job before the 2014-15 season after Buzz Williams left for Virginia Tech.

"After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program," said Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl in a statement. "I'm confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent. I want to thank Steve for his dedication to our student-athletes, and for how he represented our men's basketball program and the university. We wish Steve, Lindsay, Jack and Charlie nothing but the best in the future."

The program's pinnacle under Wojciechowski came during the 2018-19 season when Marquette started 23-4 and rose to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll before securing a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But that season ended with six losses in the team's final seven games, including a first-round NCAA Tournament defeat against Murray State.

This year's squad showed flashes of promise with nonconference victories over Wisconsin and North Carolina. But a young roster led by freshman forward Dawson Garcia and sophomore guard D.J. Carton struggled to generate momentum in the Big East.

Marquette made eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances between 2006-13 under previous coaches Tom Crean and Williams.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news shortly.