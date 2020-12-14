A Big East battle is on tap between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are 4-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Marquette is 4-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Creighton enters Monday's showdown averaging 85.2 points per game this season. Marquette, meanwhile, is scoring 74.2 points per game on average.

Creighton vs. Marquette spread: Creighton -7

Creighton vs. Marquette over-under: 150.5 points

Creighton vs.Marquette money line: Creighton -320; Marquette +250

What you need to know about Creighton

Creighton made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Friday and carried off a 98-74 win. Creighton can attribute much of its success to guard Marcus Zegarowski, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five assists. Guard Denzel Mahoney also had a big day against the Cornhuskers, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Zegarowski and Mahoney are both averaging 15.0 points per game this season.

Forward Christian Bishop is also an offensive weapon for the Bluejays. In fact, Bishop is knocking down 84.4 percent of his shots from the field this season, which ranks third in the nation. In addition, Creighton is 11-0 in its last 11 home games and the Bluejays have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games against a Big East opponent.

What you need to know about Marquette

Meanwhile, Marquette came up short against the UCLA Bruins this past Friday, falling 69-60. Forward Dawson Garcia wasn't much of a difference maker for Marquette; Garcia finished with 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Despite their most recent setback, the Golden Eagles will be confident they can pull off the upset on the road against Creighton. That's because Marquette is 6-3 in its last nine meetings against the Bluejays. The Golden Eagles have also covered the spread in six of their last nine games against Marquette.

