Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Michigan State 11-7, Maryland 11-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Michigan State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Xfinity Center. Maryland took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Michigan State, who comes in off a win.

On Thursday, the Spartans beat the Golden Gophers 76-66.

Michigan State relied on the efforts of Malik Hall, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyson Walker, who scored 21 points along with three steals. That's the first time this season that Hall pulled down ten or more rebounds. Less helpful for Michigan State was Jaden Akins' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Terrapins had to settle for a 72-69 loss against the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Jahmir Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 36 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Jordan Geronimo, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 11-7 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 11-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Michigan State beat Maryland 63-58 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Michigan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.