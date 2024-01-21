Michigan State (11-7) will take aim at a third straight win in the Big Ten when it travels to Maryland (11-7) on Sunday. The Spartans lost consecutive road games earlier this month, but they responded with wins over Rutgers and Minnesota at home. Maryland had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 72-69 loss at Northwestern on Wednesday, falling into a tie with Michigan State for seventh place in the Big Ten standings.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at the Xfinity Center in College Park. The latest Maryland vs. Michigan State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Spartans as 1-point road favorites, while the over/under for total points is 135. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for the first week when you sign up here.

How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State

Maryland vs. Michigan State date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Maryland vs. Michigan State time: noon ET

Maryland vs. Michigan State TV channel: CBS

Maryland vs. Michigan State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Maryland vs. Michigan State

Before tuning into the Michigan State vs. Maryland game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 11 of the 2023-24 season on a 110-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 15-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Maryland vs. Michigan State, the model projects that the Terrapins cover the spread as 1-point underdogs. Maryland has only lost one home game all season, and that loss came against top-ranked Purdue to snap a 19-game home winning streak. The Terrapins responded with a 64-57 win over Michigan in their following home game, covering the 6.5-point spread.

Senior forward Donta Scott led four double-digit scorers for Maryland against the Wolverines, finishing with 22 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Junior forward Julian Reese had a big game as well, posting a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Terrapins were even more impressive last Sunday, springing an outright upset as 10-point road underdogs at then-No. 10 Illinois.

Senior guard Jahmir Young scored 28 points against the Illini, and he poured in 36 points in a narrow loss at Northwestern on Wednesday. The fifth-year guard has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games, upping his season average to 20.8 points per game. SportsLine's model is projecting another big game from him on Sunday, helping his team cover the spread in over 50% of simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.