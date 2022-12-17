Who's Playing

North Texas @ Massachusetts

Current Records: North Texas 8-2; Massachusetts 8-2

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at MassMutual Center. North Texas will be hoping to build upon the 66-57 win they picked up against UMass when they previously played in December of last year.

The Grand Canyon Antelopes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Mean Green proved too difficult a challenge. North Texas came out on top in a nail-biter against Grand Canyon, sneaking past 60-58.

Meanwhile, UMass strolled past the Hofstra Pride with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 71-56. The Minutemen's forward Dyondre Dominguez filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points along with nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Texas is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mean Green and UMass clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a 3-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.