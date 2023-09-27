Memphis freshman guard Mikey Williams, who is facing six felony gun charges for allegedly firing at a vehicle carrying five people earlier this year in his hometown of San Diego, California, remains on the roster but is not currently with the team, the university announced Wednesday. The status of Williams, once a prized recruit as a five-star and the No. 2 overall prospect in his class, has been unclear as his legal situations remains fluid. With its fall practices starting Tuesday, Memphis clarified his standing with the team and with the school.

"While Mikey Williams is enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis and remains on the roster, he will not have access to team-related facilities or activities until his pending legal process in California is complete," said a university statement. "The process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time."

Williams was arrested in April and booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on $50,000 bail. According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Williams fired shots at a vehicle and struck it as it was driving away, but no one was hurt.

Williams' attorney, Troy P. Owens, said the incident happened after "several uninvited individuals" entered Williams' residence and caused a disturbance. Though Owens has said Williams is a match for the description of the shooter, his client "looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system."

A 6-foot-2 combo guard, Williams chose Memphis over offers from Kansas, Oregon, USC and others. Ranked No. 39 overall in 247Sports' player rankings for the 2023 cycle, he is the highest-rated Tigers signee for their incoming class that ranked No. 19 overall in the Team rankings.