The Memphis Tigers still have a shot at winning the American Athletic Conference title and hope to move a step closer to that goal when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers have won four in a row to move into sole possession of third place in the conference. Memphis faces an uphill climb to capture its first AAC title with its final three games to be played away from home.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Tigers are listed as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bearcats +4.5 Bet Now

Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread: Memphis -4.5

Memphis vs. Cincinnati over-under: 140 points

Memphis vs. Cincinnati money line: Memphis -200, Cincinnati +170

MEM: The Tigers are allowing an average of 59.8 points during their 7-1 stretch

CIN: The Bearcats are 7-0 at home vs. Memphis since joining the AAC

Why Cincinnati can cover



The Bearcats broke open Wednesday's game with a lineup featuring two sophomores and three freshmen. Sophomore guard Jeremiah Davenport led the way by scoring a career-high 27 points to go along with five assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals. The team's second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, Davenport is 8-of-13 from 3-point range over the last two contests while reaching double figures for the seventh time in 10 games.

The Bearcats also received a breakout performance from freshman forward Tari Eason, who posted his first collegiate double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds -- both season highs. He hit all eight shot attempts from the field and collected three blocked shots for the second time in three games. Leading scorer Keith Williams was held to eight points on Friday but scored 24 at Tulsa on Wednesday and is averaging 14.4 points per game.

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers feature only two players averaging in double figures and had just one (Boogie Ellis) eclipse 10 points in Wednesday's win over Tulane. Memphis figured to be rusty in its first game in 18 days and put up some brutal offensive numbers, including a season-worst 26 turnovers committed. However, the defense came to the rescue by permitting a season-low 46 points while enjoying an overwhelming edge (53-29) on the glass.

It marked the seventh time in 12 conference games that the Tigers held an opponent under 60 points, compared with six times in 54 games over the previous three seasons combined. Memphis ranks among the top 11 teams in the nation in 3-point defense (26.6 percent), field goal defense (38.4 percent), steals (9.3) and blocked shots per game (5.3). The Tigers are No. 2 in the country in defensive efficiency at 0.83 points allowed per possession.

