Halftime Report

Miami fell flat on their face against the Cavaliers last Monday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Miami has jumped out to a quick 41-40 lead against the Tar Heels. Miami's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Monday with time still left to play.

If Miami keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-8 in no time. On the other hand, N. Carolina will have to make due with an 18-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: N. Carolina 18-5, Miami 15-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Miami will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 82 points the game before, Miami faltered in their matchup on Monday. They were the victim of a bruising 60-38 defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Miami has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between N. Carolina and the Tigers on Tuesday hardly resembled the 65-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Tar Heels took a 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. N. Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was RJ Davis, who scored 22 points along with five assists.

The Hurricanes' loss dropped their record down to 15-8. As for the Tar Heels, their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miami hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tar Heels in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 80-72. Will Miami repeat their success, or do the Tar Heels have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Carolina is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tar Heels slightly, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.