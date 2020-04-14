Michigan basketball recruiting: Isaiah Todd turning pro inflicts a wound on Wolverines' class

In a span of less than 24 hours, Michigan's vaunted basketball recruiting class has taken two major blows. After five-star wing Joshua Christopher spurned the Wolverines Monday night and committed to Arizona State, five-star power forward Isaiah Todd decommitted from Michigan on Tuesday.

Todd, who is ranked No. 14 overall in the 2020 class according to 247Sports, told si.com he plans to pursue a professional career. Collectively, Christopher's decision and Todd's decommitment will leave a class that was shaping up as one of the best in Michigan history as a solid -- but not elite -- haul from coach Juwan Howard's first recruiting cycle.

The Wolverines have signed four-star guard Zeb Jackson and have commitments from four-star prospects Hunter Dickinson and Terrence Williams, all three of whom are ranked in the top-85 of the class, according to 247Sports. But losing Todd is likely to drop Michigan's class from the No. 4 spot in the 247Sports team rankings.

Todd, who played for Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. told si.com the decision to turn pro was a "no-brainer for me," although he will not be eligible to declare for this year's NBA Draft.

Just 24 hours ago, the Wolverines seemed well-positioned to sign a class that included both Todd and Christopher. But with most industry experts predicting Christopher would commit to the Wolverines, he chose Arizona State instead. Michigan may still have a glimmer of hope in the late signing period, though, as No. 9 overall prospect Greg Brown has the Wolverines in his top-five. Brown is expected to announce his college choice on April 24.