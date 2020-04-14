Michigan basketball recruiting: Isaiah Todd turning pro inflicts a wound on Wolverines' class
It's been a rough 24 hours for Michigan basketball recruiting
In a span of less than 24 hours, Michigan's vaunted basketball recruiting class has taken two major blows. After five-star wing Joshua Christopher spurned the Wolverines Monday night and committed to Arizona State, five-star power forward Isaiah Todd decommitted from Michigan on Tuesday.
Todd, who is ranked No. 14 overall in the 2020 class according to 247Sports, told si.com he plans to pursue a professional career. Collectively, Christopher's decision and Todd's decommitment will leave a class that was shaping up as one of the best in Michigan history as a solid -- but not elite -- haul from coach Juwan Howard's first recruiting cycle.
The Wolverines have signed four-star guard Zeb Jackson and have commitments from four-star prospects Hunter Dickinson and Terrence Williams, all three of whom are ranked in the top-85 of the class, according to 247Sports. But losing Todd is likely to drop Michigan's class from the No. 4 spot in the 247Sports team rankings.
Todd, who played for Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. told si.com the decision to turn pro was a "no-brainer for me," although he will not be eligible to declare for this year's NBA Draft.
Just 24 hours ago, the Wolverines seemed well-positioned to sign a class that included both Todd and Christopher. But with most industry experts predicting Christopher would commit to the Wolverines, he chose Arizona State instead. Michigan may still have a glimmer of hope in the late signing period, though, as No. 9 overall prospect Greg Brown has the Wolverines in his top-five. Brown is expected to announce his college choice on April 24.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top storylines for late signing period
Memphis and Texas are among the programs with the most at stake in the days to come
-
Arizona State lands top hoops target
Joshua Christopher announced late Monday that he's headed to Arizona State
-
Top 25 And 1: UK slips to No. 9
The Wildcats were No. 2 in the early Top 25 And 1 before Quickley's announcement
-
UK's Quickley declares for draft
The Wildcats are losing their entire backcourt to the draft
-
Former WNBA star gets men's college job
Moore is believed to be the only woman coaching a men's college basketball team
-
Top 25 And 1: Stanford joins rankings
The Cardinal jump into the preseason rankings after landing their highest-ranked recruit
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday