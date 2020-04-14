College basketball recruiting: Five-star guard Joshua Christopher commits to Arizona State

Arizona State landed a commitment from one of the highest-rated basketball commitments left on the board when Joshua Christopher announced his intent to play for the Sun Devils on Monday night. Christopher is a five-star shooting guard and the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

His commitment leaves No. 3 Jalen Green and No. 9 Greg Brown as the only uncommitted top-10 players in the class as college basketball's late signing period begins Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 wing from Lakewood, California, chose Arizona State over Missouri, Michigan and UCLA. Landing Christopher is a coup for the Sun Devils and coach Bobby Hurley, especially as two of their top players from the 2019-20 season, Remy Martin and Romello White, consider whether to stay in the NBA Draft.

"The recruiting process has been one of the most exciting, interesting and stressful times of my life," Christopher said in a video announcing his commitment. "I have to thank all the coaches who have recruited me and put time in to see me, reach out to me or have me on their campus."

Christopher's announcement came after many expected him to choose Michigan, which has already assembled a class ranked No. 4 nationally by 247Sports in coach Juwan Howard's first full recruiting cycle. But in committing to Arizona State, Christopher is joining a program that appears to have momentum under Hurley. The Sun Devils qualified for consecutive NCAA Tournaments in 2018 and 2019 for the first time since the 1980 and 1981, and they were on track to make it for a third straight year until this year's tournament was cancelled.

Christopher is the school's top-rated commitment of all-time, even surpassing James Harden, who was ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the class of 2007 when he committed to Arizona State.