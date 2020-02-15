Michigan State vs. Maryland odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Maryland and Michigan State.
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan State Spartans at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU is 17-8 overall and 10-2 at home, while the Terrapins are 20-4 overall and 3-4 on the road. Maryland comes in on a seven-game winning streak. Michigan State snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday, The Spartans are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Maryland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Maryland vs. Michigan State:
- Michigan State vs. Maryland spread: Michigan State -6.5
- Michigan State vs. Maryland over-under: 137.5 points
- Michigan State vs. Maryland money line: Michigan State -293, Maryland 237
What you need to know about Michigan State
MSU escaped with a win against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini, 70-69, in its last outing. Xavier Tillman dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Rocket Watts had 21 points. The Spartans survived after blowing a 17-point halftime lead. Tillman's dunk at the buzzer won the game for Michigan State.
What you need to know about Maryland
Maryland held off an upset attempt on Tuesday, finishing off the Nebraska Cornhuskers 72-70. Anthony Cowan Jr. posted a double-double on 13 points and 10 assists. The Terrapins squandered a 14-point lead but held on for the win. Jalen Smith blocked a Nebraska shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory. Donta Scott had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
How to make Maryland vs. Michigan State picks
The model has simulated Michigan State vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. SportsLine's model is under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Maryland vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Michigan State vs. Maryland spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
