Michigan State vs. Maryland odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan State Spartans at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU is 17-8 overall and 10-2 at home, while the Terrapins are 20-4 overall and 3-4 on the road. Maryland comes in on a seven-game winning streak. Michigan State snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday, The Spartans are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5.

Michigan State vs. Maryland spread: Michigan State -6.5

Michigan State vs. Maryland over-under: 137.5 points

Michigan State vs. Maryland money line: Michigan State -293, Maryland 237

What you need to know about Michigan State

MSU escaped with a win against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini, 70-69, in its last outing. Xavier Tillman dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Rocket Watts had 21 points. The Spartans survived after blowing a 17-point halftime lead. Tillman's dunk at the buzzer won the game for Michigan State.

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland held off an upset attempt on Tuesday, finishing off the Nebraska Cornhuskers 72-70. Anthony Cowan Jr. posted a double-double on 13 points and 10 assists. The Terrapins squandered a 14-point lead but held on for the win. Jalen Smith blocked a Nebraska shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory. Donta Scott had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

