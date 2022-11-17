The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines on Thursday in the championship game of the 2022 Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils are coming off a 14-17 season and are 3-1 on the year. Michigan went 19-15 last season on the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and is 3-0 in 2022-23.

ASU was able to dispatch VCU 63-59 in its first-round matchup of the Legends Classic 2022 while Michigan dominated Pitt 91-60. The Wolverines are currently listed as 7.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Arizona State odds, while the over/under is set at 142.

Michigan vs. ASU spread: Michigan -7.5

Michigan vs. ASU over-under: 142 points

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is coming off a blowout win over Pitt on Wednesday night where the team shot a scorching 58.3% from the floor and 45.0% from the 3-point line. Jett Howard led all scorers with 17 points in the game and Hunter Dickinson stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.

Dickinson is off to a strong start this season, as he's averaging 21.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 69.2% from the floor. The two-time All-Big Ten honoree is now averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for his career at Michigan and the 7-foot-1 center is going to be a load to handle for an Arizona State roster that only has one player over 6-foot-9 in its regular rotation.

Why Arizona State can cover

The Sun Devils are coming off a 63-59 win on Wednesday against VCU where they overcame a seven-point halftime deficit and Michigan transfer Frankie Collins led all scorers in that game with 15 points. Collins is averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game in his first season on ASU's campus after playing in 31 games for the Wolverines last season.

DJ Horne also had 12 points and seven rebounds in the win over the Rams and Arizona State managed to limit VCU to just 35.3% shooting from the floor. The Sun Devils haven't allowed an opponent to shoot better than 42.1% from the field in a game this season and have held three of four opponents to under 40% shooting.

