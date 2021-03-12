The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will try to start their journey to a Big Ten Tournament title when they square off against the Maryland Terrapins in a quarterfinal game on Friday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Wolverines (19-3), who won the regular season conference title, are coming off a 70-64 loss at rival Michigan State on Sunday to end the regular season. On Friday they'll face a 16-12 Maryland team that beat the Spartans, 68-57, in a second round game on Thursday. The winner of Friday's game will meet the winner of the matchup between Purdue and Ohio State in a 2021 Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Wolverines are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 133. Before entering any Maryland vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Maryland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Maryland vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Maryland spread: Wolverines -8.5

Michigan vs. Maryland over-under: 133 points

Michigan vs. Maryland money line: Wolverines -450; Terrapins +350

MICH: Team leads Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.0)

MD: Terrapins rank second in the Big Ten in points allowed per game (64.5)

What you need to know about Michigan

Michigan is one of the best defensive teams in the nation. The Wolverines allow opponents to shoot just 39.0 percent from the field. That leads the Big Ten and ranks 10th in the country. They also allow just 87.8 points per 100 possessions, which is the fifth best in Div. I.

In addition, Michigan dominated the two games this season against Maryland, winning by a combined 35 points. On Dec. 31, the Wolverines beat the Terrapins 84-73 in College Park. Then on Jan. 19, Michigan hammered Maryland 87-63 in Ann Arbor.

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland will have perhaps the best defensive player on the floor in guard Darryl Morsell. The 6-foot-5 senior from Baltimore is a tough-minded, physical defender who routinely guards the opponent's best perimeter scorer. He ranks fourth on the team in rebounds per game (3.9), third in steals (0.9) and second in blocks (0.6). On Tuesday he was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year.

With Morsell setting the tone, Maryland has one of the best defensive teams in the conference. The Terrapins allow 64.5 points per game, which is the second best in the Big Ten. In Thursday's game against Michigan State, they locked down the Spartans, limiting Tom Izzo's team to 57 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

How to make Maryland vs. Michigan picks

The model is is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 139 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maryland vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.