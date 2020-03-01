Michigan vs. Ohio State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions by model on 66-40 run

Teams looking to build on their NCAA Tournament resumes clash when the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten battle Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. The Wolverines (18-10), tied for seventh in the conference with Ohio State at 9-8, are 4-5 on the road, while the Buckeyes (19-9), who won the first meeting between the schools, are 14-2 on their home court. Ohio State leads the all-time series 104-79, including a 59-28 edge in Columbus.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET from Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137. Before making any Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Michigan vs. Ohio State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Ohio State vs. Michigan.

Michigan vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -3.5

Michigan vs. Ohio State over-under: 137 points

Michigan vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan +147, Ohio State -173

UM: Michigan is 50th in the country in field goal percentage at 46.2

OSU: Ohio State is 22nd nationally in 3-point percentage at 37.3

Why Ohio State can cover

When the Buckeyes are finding their shooting touch, good things happen. Ohio State has made 30 or more field goals seven times this year, going 7-0, compared to just three times a season ago. Coach Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes have scored 30 or more field goals in 22 games during his tenure, going 21-1. Ohio State has won its last nine games when reaching at least 30 field goals made.

Ohio State junior Kaleb Wesson has entered both the 1,000 career point and 500 career rebound club with 1,199 points and 652 boards. Wesson became the 29th Buckeye all-time to reach those marks. Wesson leads the team in scoring (14 points) and rebounding (9.6) and is third in assists (2.1). He has scored in double figures in each of the last five games.

Why Michigan can cover

Even so, the Buckeyes aren't a lock to cover the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread. That's because Michigan has already clinched its fifth straight winning season and ninth in 10 years. The Wolverines are looking to earn their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 10th in 12 years. Michigan is averaging 75.4 points per game and has a plus-7.6 scoring margin. Plus, the Wolverines have won two of the last three meetings with Ohio State.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson is closing in on history and could become the first Wolverine to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. He already has 1,037 points and 644 assists, but needs 43 rebounds to reach 500. In addition, Michigan is 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games.

How to make Michigan vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Michigan's Cole Bajema will surpass his average by more than one point, while Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. will better his average by more than one point. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.