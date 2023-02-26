A pair of teams fighting for at-large spots in the NCAA Tournament square off Sunday on CBS when Michigan hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten showdown. The Badgers (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) enter the weekend as one of the "Last Four in" the projected field of 68, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. The Wolverines (16-12, 10-7) enter as one of the "First Four Out."

It's against that backdrop, with just one week remaining in the regular season, that these teams tangle for the second time in under two weeks. The Badgers squeaked out a 64-59 win at home in the first meeting on Feb. 14 behind a 23-point outburst from Connor Essegian as Wisconsin turned the ball over just four times and made 14 of 18 free throws.

But Michigan has won both its games since that loss, and the Crisler Center should be loud as the Wolverines try and continue their late-season rally against a disliked league foe. It was just over a year ago that Michigan coach Juwan Howard struck Wisconsin coach Greg Gard in the postgame handshake line after the Wolverines lost at Wisconsin, which resulted in a suspension for Howard.

There were no altercations in this season's first meeting, but it was a tight game, and there figures to plenty of intensity Sunday considering all that is at stake for both teams.

How to watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, picks

Both teams are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, and Michigan will be especially motivated to avenge a loss at Wisconsin from less than two weeks ago. The Wolverines beat Michigan State by 12 at home last Saturday and are coming off an impressive 13-point road win over Rutgers. They are starting to figures things out and should cover the spread in front of what figures to be a rowdy home crowd. Prediction: Michigan -5

