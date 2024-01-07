Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Maryland 9-5, Minnesota 11-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Minnesota is 0-10 against Maryland since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. Minnesota will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Golden Gophers had just enough and edged the Wolverines out 73-71.

Minnesota got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Elijah Hawkins out in front who scored 14 points along with seven assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Pharrel Payne, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Maryland unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 67-53 to the Boilermakers. Maryland found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jahmir Young, who scored 26 points. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Maryland struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Golden Gophers are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for the Terrapins, their defeat ended a 19-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Minnesota just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Minnesota's sizeable advantage in that area, Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind Maryland when the teams last played back in March of 2023, losing 70-54. Will Minnesota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Maryland has won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 6 years.