Coppin State Eagles @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Coppin State 2-25, Morgan State 10-19

What to Know

Coppin State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Morgan State Bears will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hill Field House. Coppin State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Monday.

Coppin State's game was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 61-58. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Coppin State has suffered against SC State since January 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, Morgan State came into Monday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with an 88-79 victory over the Eagles on Monday.

The Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 18 of their last 19 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-25 record this season. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 10-19.

Coppin State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 28th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 12-14-1 against the spread).

While only Morgan State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Morgan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Morgan State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread vs Coppin State over their last seven matchups.

Morgan State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.