Who's Playing

Marist @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Marist 7-10; Mount St. Mary's 6-13

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Marist Red Foxes are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Knott Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

On Friday, Mount St. Mary's lost to the Siena Saints on the road by a decisive 72-57 margin.

Meanwhile, Marist was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 61-57 to the St. Peter's Peacocks. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Red Foxes had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Mountaineers are now 6-13 while Marist sits at 7-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Mount St. Mary's is 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.2 on average. Marists have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marist won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.