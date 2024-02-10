Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Quinnipiac 19-4, Mt St Mary's 9-13

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Quinnipiac has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The matchup between Quinnipiac and the Peacocks on Thursday hardly resembled the 58-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Bobcats walked away with an 84-73 victory over the Peacocks. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.4% better than the opposition, as Quinnipiac's was.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's waltzed into their match on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 82-78 W over the Jaspers.

The Bobcats are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-4 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 9-13.

Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid victory over the Mountaineers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 79-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Quinnipiac has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.