Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Murray State

Current Records: Valparaiso 11-19; Murray State 15-13

What to Know

The Murray State Racers and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at CFSB Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Racers received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 84-69 to the Missouri State Bears. Murray State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Rob Perry, who had 20 points along with five boards, and guard JaCobi Wood, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Valpo came up short against the Bradley Braves on Wednesday, falling 76-66. One thing holding the Beacons back was the mediocre play of guard Kobe King, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Murray State is now 15-13 while Valpo sits at 11-19. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Racers are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. Valpo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.