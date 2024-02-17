Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, N. Carolina looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Va. Tech 50-39.

N. Carolina came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Va. Tech 14-10, N. Carolina 19-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $131.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Carolina is heading back home. They and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center.

The point spread may have favored N. Carolina last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-79 to the Orange. The match was a 42-42 toss-up at halftime, but N. Carolina couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their loss, N. Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Harrison Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Armando Bacot was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Seminoles by a score of 83-75 on Tuesday. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but Va. Tech was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Va. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Cattoor, who scored 20 points. Another player making a difference was Lynn Kidd, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Tar Heels' loss dropped their record down to 19-6. As for the Hokies, their win bumped their record up to 14-10.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given N. Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, the Hokies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, N. Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).

Odds

N. Carolina is a big 10-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.