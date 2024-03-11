Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Milwaukee 17-14, N. Kentucky 17-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Kentucky Norse and the Milwaukee Panthers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in a Horizon League postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but N. Kentucky ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They skirted past the Raiders 99-97. The win was all the more spectacular given N. Kentucky was down 17 points with 13:33 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Marques Warrick, who scored 35 points along with three steals. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Michael Bradley, who scored 17 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee waltzed into their match on Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Phoenix by a score of 95-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

BJ Freeman was his usual excellent self, scoring 32 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Faizon Fields, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Norse have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-14 record this season. As for the Panthers, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 19-14.

N. Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep N. Kentucky's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Milwaukee over their last ten matchups.

N. Kentucky and Milwaukee were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February, but N. Kentucky came up empty-handed after a 73-72 loss. Can N. Kentucky avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a slight 1-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.