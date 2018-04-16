NBA Draft 2018: Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. leaving school early and is Coach K's 16th one-and-done player

Duke freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr. is the latest one-and-done talent to come through Duke.

Carter announced Monday that he was off the NBA, though his Instagram video post (which is below) and Duke's official release made no statement regarding Carter for sure signing with an agent. Still, he's projected as a lottery pick, and so it's all but definitive that he's played his last game as a Blue Devil.

Carter's declaration makes him the fourth Duke frosh from last year's team to push to the NBA. Marvin Bagley III, Trevon Duval and Gary Trent Jr. already made their intentions known, and all will be signing with agents.

"I want to thank Duke University, my coaches and teammates for helping me so much, not only on the court, but off it as well," Carter said. "We're all brothers, we all have each other's' backs. I'm really going to miss being around my friends, but I'm really going to cherish the moments we had together. I'm very excited and very happy to say I was part of something special here at Duke."

Carter averaged 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. An All-ACC Second Team winner, Carter also finished No. 8 in CBS Sports' Frosh Watch, a weekly regular season feature that tracked freshman performance. Duke finished the season 29-8, losing in overtime as a 2 seed to No. 1 Kansas in the Midwest Regional final. Carter fouled out in that epic game on a controversial blocking call.

"It was such an honor to coach Wendell," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. "He and his family were a true joy to have in our program and they'll always be in our program. He had a sensational freshman year -- a double-double guy -- and he has so much more potential. He's going to keep getting better, because he's talented and he has the best attitude. He really represented himself, his family and Duke in a first-class manner, and whoever gets him is going to be very lucky."

Carter is the 16th one-and-done player in Duke history. Here are the others: