NBA Draft 2019: De'Andre Hunter, a potential top-10 pick and Virginia's national title game hero, declares

Hunter scored a game-high 27 points in UVA's title game win over Texas Tech

Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter, the star of the Cavaliers' magical national championship run in the NCAA Tournament, has declared his intentions to enter the NBA Draft and says he will hire an agent. 

Hunter, a 6-7, 225-pound redshirt sophomore, scored a game-high 27 points in the Cavaliers' final win of the season: an 85-77 overtime triumph over Texas Tech that have UVA its first basketball title. In just his second season playing under Tony Bennett, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. 

Hunter is the No. 5 projected pick to the Hawks in Gary Parrish's latest mock draft.

Being at the University of Virginia has been an amazing experience. From being a redshirt to winning a national championship, the journey has been unbelievable. I want to say thank you to Coach Bennett and the coaching staff for challenging me everyday to become not only a better basketball player but a better man off the court. I am forever grateful for them. Winning a national championship has always been a dream of mine and accomplishing that with this team is something I will never forget. Thank you to all the fans for your tremendous support. You guys will always be in my heart. My family has always been my backbone. I could never thank them enough for all of the work they have done for me. My mom, brother, and two sisters have always been there for me and without them I would not be the man I am today. I want to Thank God for blessing me with this unique opportunity. Playing NBA was always a lifelong dream, with that being said I would like to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing an agent. UVA will always be a special place to me. Wahoowa! 🧡💙

Hunter piqued the NBA's interest last year when, after redshirting the 2016-17 season, he burst onto the scene with a freakish physical profile. Playing in less than 20 minutes per game, he flashed incredible defensive versatility and floor-spacing with his accurate 3-point stroke, displaying all the signs of what a plug-and-play swingman can be at the next level.

Hunter improved in virtually every category since last season and is now a projected top-10 pick in this year's draft. He shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range and 52.0 percent from the floor, and in his final test of the season -- a head-to-head matchup with projected top-10 pick Jarrett Culver -- he passed with flying colors

Hunter is the second starter from Virginia's title-winning team to declare this week joining teammate Ty Jerome, who is also a projected first-round draft pick. 

