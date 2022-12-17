Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ NC State

Current Records: Vanderbilt 5-5; NC State 9-3

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Vanderbilt now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Commodores were close but no cigar last week as they fell 64-62 to the Grambling Tigers. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Vanderbilt to swallow was that they had been favored by 14 points coming into the contest. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Tyrin Lawrence, who had 15 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the Furman Paladins typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday NC State proved too difficult a challenge. NC State strolled past Furman with points to spare, taking the matchup 92-73. Five players on the Wolfpack scored in the double digits: guard Terquavion Smith (24), guard Casey Morsell (17), guard Jack Clark (15), guard LJ Thomas (14), and guard Jarkel Joiner (10). Clark hadn't helped his team much against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

NC State's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 5-5. On Tuesday NC State relied heavily on Terquavion Smith, who had 24 points and five assists. It will be up to Vanderbilt's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.