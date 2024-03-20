The UConn Huskies enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket with lofty expectations, looking to become the first repeat national champions since Florida in 2006-2007. Heading into March Madness 2024, they are 31-3 and have won 21 of their last 22 games. Led by strong guard play from Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer, they're the favorite to cut down the nets at the end of the March Madness bracket 2024. Working against UConn is the historical trend that no No. 1 overall seed has won the National Championship in nine straight NCAA Tournaments.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Three 2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2024 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 San Diego State versus No. 12 UAB. Despite falling to New Mexico last Saturday in the Mountain West Tournament Championship Game, the Aztecs are NCAA Tournament-tested, having won five games last year before losing to UConn in the final. The Blazers have won five straight games and won each of their three AAC conference tournament games by double-digits en route to winning the league's automatic bid.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern in the East Region. The Owls made an improbable run to the Final Four last season as a No. 9 seed and returned all five starters from that team this season. The Wildcats qualified for the Big Dance for only their third time and look to win a first round matchup for the second straight season under coach Chris Collins. The winner of this contest will likely earn a meeting with top overall seed UConn in the second round.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to watch out for: No. 4 seed Auburn will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the East Region. The Tigers feature one of the nation's most explosive offenses. Auburn is scoring 83.3 points per game this season, which ranks 13th in the country. Johni Broome leads the Tigers in several important statistical categories, including points (16.2), rebounds (8.4) and blocks (2.3) per game. Yale, however, is giving up just 66.6 points per game. The Bulldogs have won at least 19 games the last five years, making the NCAA Tournament three times during that span. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

