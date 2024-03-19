The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket will begin on Thursday and the 68 teams that made the 2024 March Madness bracket will hope to make a deep run. March Madness Cinderella picks have become more commonplace with increased parity in college basketball. In fact, at least one No. 7 seed or higher has made the Final Four in nine of the last 10 editions of the NCAA Tournament. Which higher seeds should you send all the way to the Final Four as you fill out your 2024 March Madness bracket?

NC State made a dream run to win the ACC Tournament as the No. 10 seed in the conference and now the Wolfpack are the No. 11 seed in the South Region of the NCAA basketball bracket 2024. Can they upset No. 6 seed Texas Tech in the first round and which potential 2024 March Madness upsets should be on your radar as you enter 2024 NCAA Tournament picks with friends, family and co-workers? Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016. There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks.

Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2024 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 San Diego State versus No. 12 UAB. The Aztecs put it all together and made the national championship game in 2023. Jaedon Ledee has stepped up to fill the void after San Diego State lost nearly half its production, averaging 21.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. However, this is a tough draw against a red-hot UAB team that won the 2024 AAC Tournament and won the NIT final last season. Andy Kennedy is 101-36 since taking over the Blazers four years ago and they'll be a tough out after winning all three of their conference tournament games by double-digits.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern in the East Region. After winning 35 games and going to the Final Four a season ago, you might think that FAU had a down season with eight losses. However, they moved to a more difficult conference this year while also playing a tougher non-conference schedule. In fact, they are actually seeded better than they were in 2023 (No. 9). However, they'll draw a tough matchup against Northwestern, who tied for third in the Big Ten standings. Boo Buie averaged 19.2 points and 5.1 assists per game and the program's all-time leading scorer is the kind of player who can take over a game.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to watch out for: No. 4 seed Auburn will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the East Region. Both teams won their respective conference tournaments and rank top 60 in Division I in both field-goal percentage offense and field-goal percentage defense. However, both teams have struggled against top competition when given the opportunity as well, with Auburn going 3-7 in Quad 1 games and Yale going 0-4. Expect an interior battle between Auburn's Johni Broome and Yale's Danny Wolf to loom large in this 4 vs. 13 matchup. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 20 upsets by double-digit seeds.