NCAA Championship 2018: Light poles in Philadelphia are greased in anticipation of Villanova victory vs. Michigan

Philadelphia police are well-prepared for the potential, if not likely, outcome of first-seeded Villanova winning Monday's national championship game over 3 seed Michigan. Ahead of the 9:20 p.m. ET tip, units greased up street poles and light fixtures with lubricants -- a similar strategy deployed when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl -- in an effort to keep jubilant fans from ascending them in celebration.

Radnor Police Lt. Chris Flanagan told The Inquirer that greasing efforts have been focused around the university. As for the type of lubricant, he says he isn't sure if Crisco, hydraulic fluid or another substance is being used. But whatever is being used, he believes it will keep fans safe in the event the Wildcats win.

"I don't know what they're using but some poor guy from Villanova has to smear it all over the place," he said. "We just don't want anybody falling, that's the biggest problem."

The Wildcats are a 7-point favorite over the Wolverines at SportsLine.com, and are on the cusp of winning their second championship in three seasons under Jay Wright. That in itself would be cause for the city of Philadelphia to party like no tomorrow -- which is why police are taking extra precautions.

"We want them to party like champions," Flanagan said. "Just follow common sense and you should be fine."