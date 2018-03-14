NCAA Tournament 2018: March Madness schedule, scores, game times, results, TV, dates

The first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament is about to tip off. Pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

The NCAA Tournament field was announced on Sunday, and on Tuesday the madness that is March is officially underway with First Four games. Check out all the dates and tip times for every single tournament game so you don't miss any of the action.

Make sure to sign up and play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

6:40 p.m. -- No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (truTV)



After conclusion -- No. 11 Arizona St. vs. No. 11 Syracuse (truTV)



First round: Thursday, March 15

12:15 p.m. -- No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (CBS)



12:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State (truTV)



1:30 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNCG (TNT)



2 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Pennsylvania (TBS)



After URI/Oklahoma -- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona (CBS)



After Tenn./Wright St. -- No. 6 Miami vs. No. 11 Loyola (Ill.) (truTV)



After Gonzaga/UNCG -- No. 5 Ohio St. vs. No. 12 South Dakota (TNT)



After Kansas/Penn -- No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 NC State (TBS)



6:50 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Radford (TNT)



7:10 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson (CBS)



7:20 p.m. -- No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego St. (TBS)



7:27 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (truTV)



After Villanova/LIU/Radford -- No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama (TNT)



After UK/Davidson -- No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo (CBS)



After Houston/San Diego St. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana (TBS)



After Texas Tech/SFA -- No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 St. Bonaventure (truTV)



First round: Friday, March 16

12:15 p.m. -- No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence (CBS)



12:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton (truTV)



1:30 p.m. -- No. 4 Wichita St. vs. no. 13 Marshall (TNT)



2 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia St. (TBS)



After Texas A&M/Providence -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb (CBS)



After Purdue/CSF -- No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (truTV)



After Wich St./Marshall -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray St. (TNT)



After Cincinnati/Georgia St. -- No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas (TBS)



6:50 p.m. -- No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas St. (TNT)



7:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 14 Bucknell (CBS)



7:20 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 NC Central/Texas Southern (TBS)



7:27 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston (truTV)



After Creighton/Kansas St. -- No. 1 Virginia vs. no. 16 UMBC (TNT)



After Mich. St./Bucknell -- No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona St./Syracuse (CBS)



After Xavier/NC Central/Tex. So. -- No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TBS)



After Auburn/Charleston -- No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico St. (truTV)



Second round: Saturday, March 17

12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)



2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)



6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)

7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)



7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)



9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)

Second round: Sunday, March 18

12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)



2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)



6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)

7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)



7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (truTV)

8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)



9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Sweet 16: Friday, March 23

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25

2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)



4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)

Final Four: Saturday, March 31

6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



National Championship: Monday, April 2