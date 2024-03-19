No. 15 seed Long Beach State will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 when it faces No. 2 seed Arizona in the West Region on Thursday. The Beach could wind up being one of the biggest stories of the Big Dance if they upset the Wildcats, especially since they announced they were firing head coach Dan Monson after 17 seasons prior to their run in the Big West Tournament last week. They had lost five straight games to close the regular season when they decided to part ways with Monson. Now, Long Beach State will try to take down one of the top teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, but should you pick them as one of your March Madness Cinderella picks?

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M.

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 Oregon knocks off No. 6 South Carolina. Oregon's quest to the championship in the Pac-12 Tournament included knocking off Arizona, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024, before defeating Colorado in the Pac-12 final. Oregon defeated the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 seed in the Pac-12 en route to winning the conference crown.

N'Faly Dante, a senior 6-foot-11 center in his fifth year at Oregon, was dominant in the Pac-12 final. He went 12-for-12 from the field with 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the 75-68 victory over Colorado. He's shooting 70.2% on the season, including 70% or better in his last six games. South Carolina is coming off a 31-point loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals and 6-foot-10 Johni Broome had 18 points and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes for Auburn.

Another Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 3 seed Creighton defeats 2-seed Tennessee and 1-seed Purdue on its way to the Final Four. Creighton is coming off its deepest NCAA Tournament run in school history, advancing to the Elite Eight last season before losing to San Diego State in the final seconds. The Bluejays are making their fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament for just the second time after winning 20-plus games for the ninth season in a row.

Head coach Greg McDermott is the longest tenured current coach at a school in the Big East, building an elite program. The Bluejays have the firepower to get past the top two seeds in the region, as they rank sixth nationally in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). Purdue has not made the Final Four since 1980 and Tennessee has never made the Final Four, so a lack of experience is not going to hold Creighton back in the Midwest Region. See which other 2024 March Madness matchups to target here.

