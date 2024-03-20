UConn became the sixth team seeded fourth or worse to win the NCAA Tournament when it cut down the nets last season. Now, the Huskies are the top overall seed in the 2024 March Madness bracket. They are trying to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Florida in 2006 and 2007. Last year's tournament was the first ever Final Four without a top-three seed and the first Elite Eight without a No. 1 seed, creating chaos for anyone making March Madness picks. Which 2024 March Madness Cinderella teams should you target with your 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks?

Purdue became the second team to lose its opening-round game as a No. 1 seed last year, so it will try to make a statement in the Big Dance this year. How far should you have the Boilermakers advancing when you lock in your 2024 NCAA Tournament picks? Before you make your 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 seed Oregon knocks off No. 6 seed South Carolina in a 4 p.m. ET matchup on Thursday. South Carolina is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, and Lamont Paris is getting set for just the second NCAA Tournament game of his career. The Gamecocks were picked to finish dead last in the preseason SEC poll, but they used 23 comeback wins to exceed all expectations.

Oregon has significantly more NCAA Tournament experience in recent years, making the Sweet 16 four times in the last seven tournaments. The Ducks have won six straight first-round games under head coach Dana Altman, and they are coming off a Pac-12 Tournament title. South Carolina is coming off a blowout loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament, so these teams are trending in opposite directions heading into this matchup.

Another Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 9 seed TCU defeats No. 8 seed Utah State. The Horned Frogs are one of eight Big 12 teams in the 2024 March Madness bracket, so they are battle-tested heading into the first round. Their resume includes wins over Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston, while Utah State faced an easier schedule in the Mountain West.

TCU has six players scoring at least 7.5 points per game and ranks in the top 45 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Utah State has struggled on the defensive end of the court at times this season, giving up at least 75 points in its last three games. That could be a problem against a balanced TCU team, so take the Horned Frogs to advance to the second round, according to the model. See which other 2024 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine to see which 12-seed reaches the Sweet 16, and which region features a 10-seed, 11-seed, and 13-seed delivering first-round shockers and has a 9-seed in the Elite Eight, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.