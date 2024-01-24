Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Colo. State 15-3, Nevada 15-4

What to Know

Colo. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Colo. State Rams and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Colo. State, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Rams had just enough and edged the Rebels out 78-75. 78 seems to be a good number for Colo. State as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Colo. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nique Clifford led the charge by scoring 21 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Stevens, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nevada's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 98-93 to the Cowboys. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Nevada in their matchups with Wyoming: they've now lost seven in a row.

Nevada's loss came about despite a quality game from Tre Coleman, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Coleman continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Nick Davidson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Nevada were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Rams pushed their record up to 15-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.8 points per game. As for the Wolf Pack, their loss dropped their record down to 15-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colo. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colo. State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Nevada is a 3-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.