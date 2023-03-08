Who's Playing

Wyoming @ New Mexico

Regular Season Records: Wyoming 9-21; New Mexico 21-10

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

New Mexico came up short against the Colorado State Rams this past Friday, falling 92-84. Despite the defeat, the Lobos got a solid performance out of forward Morris Udeze, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between the Cowboys and the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Wyoming falling 67-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Hunter Maldonado had a rough night: he played for 39 minutes but put up just three points on 1-for-11 shooting.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Mexico have won ten out of their last 17 games against Wyoming.