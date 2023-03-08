Who's Playing
Wyoming @ New Mexico
Regular Season Records: Wyoming 9-21; New Mexico 21-10
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
New Mexico came up short against the Colorado State Rams this past Friday, falling 92-84. Despite the defeat, the Lobos got a solid performance out of forward Morris Udeze, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the game between the Cowboys and the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Wyoming falling 67-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Hunter Maldonado had a rough night: he played for 39 minutes but put up just three points on 1-for-11 shooting.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Mexico have won ten out of their last 17 games against Wyoming.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Wyoming 70 vs. New Mexico 56
- Dec 31, 2022 - New Mexico 76 vs. Wyoming 75
- Feb 15, 2022 - New Mexico 75 vs. Wyoming 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - Wyoming 93 vs. New Mexico 91
- Feb 19, 2021 - Wyoming 79 vs. New Mexico 67
- Feb 17, 2021 - Wyoming 83 vs. New Mexico 74
- Feb 08, 2020 - New Mexico 97 vs. Wyoming 68
- Dec 07, 2019 - New Mexico 79 vs. Wyoming 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - New Mexico 78 vs. Wyoming 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - Wyoming 88 vs. New Mexico 81
- Jan 19, 2019 - New Mexico 83 vs. Wyoming 53
- Mar 08, 2018 - New Mexico 85 vs. Wyoming 75
- Feb 20, 2018 - New Mexico 119 vs. Wyoming 114
- Jan 10, 2018 - New Mexico 75 vs. Wyoming 66
- Feb 25, 2017 - Wyoming 82 vs. New Mexico 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - New Mexico 78 vs. Wyoming 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Wyoming 70 vs. New Mexico 68