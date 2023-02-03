Who's Playing

Canisius @ Niagara

Current Records: Canisius 5-15; Niagara 11-9

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles won both of their matches against the Canisius Golden Griffins last season (68-58 and 65-54) and are aiming for the same result on Friday. The Purple Eagles and Canisius will face off in an MAAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a win while Canisius will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Niagara beat the Manhattan Jaspers 68-62 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Canisius came up short against the Jaspers on Sunday, falling 81-74.

Niagara's victory brought them up to 11-9 while the Golden Griffins' defeat pulled them down to 5-15. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 13th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.7 on average. Canisius has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Niagara have won eight out of their last 13 games against Canisius.