NIT 2019: Wichita State vs. Lipscomb odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

No. 6 seed Wichita State is looking to make history Tuesday when it takes on 5-seed Lipscomb in the 2019 NIT semifinals. The Shockers (22-14) are looking to become just the fourth team in the tournament's 82-year history to capture titles in consecutive appearances. Wichita State also won it in 2011, the last time it competed in the tournament. The Bisons (28-7) are also making history, becoming just the second Atlantic Sun team to reach the semifinals and first since Arkansas-Little Rock did it in 1987. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. The Shockers are favored by one in the latest Wichita State vs. Lipscomb odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150.5.

The model knows that Wichita State, which finished sixth in the American Athletic Conference at 10-8, has won 14 of its last 17 after an 8-11 start. The Shockers won three road games in seven days to reach the 2019 NIT semifinals, including at 3-seed Furman (76-70), 2-seed Clemson (63-55) and 1-seed Indiana (73-63), becoming the first team in NIT history to sweep the top three seeds in its region.

Wichita State is led by senior forward Markis McDuffie, who is averaging 21.8 points over his last five games. Senior guard Samajae Haynes-Jones has also come up big when needed and has three 20-point games this season.

But just because the Shockers have been on a roll doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Wichita State vs. Lipscomb spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Bisons also have an impressive tournament resume. Lipscomb, which tied Liberty for the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season title at 14-2, has won three in a row and 19 of its last 22. This is its third straight 20-plus win season and second NIT appearance.

The Bisons are eighth in scoring at 82.5 points per game compared to Wichita State, which is 211th at 70.7. Lipscomb is 14th in field goal percentage at 48.6 compared to the Shockers' 41.0. Senior guard Garrison Mathews scored 44 points in a quarterfinal win over North Carolina State, the highest total in the Atlantic Sun this season.

