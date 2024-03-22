A classic college basketball matchup awaits Saturday in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament West Region as the North Carolina Tar Heels meet the Michigan State Spartans. The No. 1-seeded Tar Heels (28-7) are making a quest toward their second Final Four appearance in three years under coach Hubert Davis. They advanced with a 90-62 win over Wagner in the first round, while the No. 9-seeded Spartans (20-14) outlasted Mississippi State 69-51 to reach the Round of 32.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Tar Heels are 4-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 140 in the latest Michigan State vs. North Carolina odds from the SportsLine consensus.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina point spread: North Carolina -4

Michigan State vs. North Carolina over/under total points: 140

Michigan State vs. North Carolina money line: North Carolina -175, Michigan State +145

UNC: Has won all four prior NCAA Tournament games against Michigan State.

MSU: The Spartans are 8-4 against the spread in non-conference games this season.

Why North Carolina can cover

The high-powered Tar Heels have the profile of a club that is poised for another long run in the NCAA Tournament. Their nonstop pace and strength on the boards have long been the ultimate equalizer in a postseason environment that often sees teams unable to match their regular-season production. What's more, they have a level of experience and continuity that is rare in today's college basketball landscape.

Their two best players, RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, are holdovers from the 2022 North Carolina team that reached the national title game before falling 72-69 to Kansas. The Tar Heels squandered a 15-point halftime lead in that contest, and the senior tandem has vowed to avenge that result by bringing home a title. Davis is averaging a team-high 21.7 points, to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The physically imposing Bacot puts up 14.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest. They combined for 42 points, even rebounds and eight assists in the first-round win over Wagner. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans' inclusion in the 64-team field was a hotly debated topic following a regular-season campaign that saw them go 10-10 in the Big Ten for sixth place and a relatively modest non conference portfolio. What's more, coach Tom Izzo didn't help matters by publicly suggesting the NCAA Tournament put an end to automatic bids for mid-major conferences. This backdrop allowed them to take a nothing-to-lose mentality into the NCAA Tournament behind a combination of defense and rebounding that has seen Izzo lead the club to eight Final Fours and the 2000 national championship.

In its first-round victory over Mississippi State, Michigan State held the Bulldogs to 37% shooting, won the rebounding battle 35-29 and forced 15 turnovers. Tyson Walker led the way with 19 points, while Jaden Akins added 15 points and seven rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan State vs. North Carolina picks

