North Carolina vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 16-12 overall and 11-6 at home, while UNC is 11-17 overall and 2-8 on the road. Syracuse is aiming for a third consecutive win. UNC snapped a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday. The Orange are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Syracuse vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 147.5. Before entering any UNC vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina spread: Syracuse -4.5

Syracuse vs. North Carolina over-under: 147.5 points

Syracuse vs. North Carolina money line: Syracuse -203, North Carolina 165

What you need to know about Syracuse

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 31 turnovers -- the Orange prevailed over the Pittsburgh Panthers 72-49 on Wednesday. Elijah Hughes and Bourama Sidibe were the main playmakers for 'Cuse, as the former had 25 points in addition to nine boards and the latter posted a double-double on 13 points and 10 boards along with five steals.

That was the second straight win for a squad that lost the prior three games. Syracuse enters Saturday sitting outside most 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket projections, but could certainly get in the mix before Selection Sunday with a strong finish to the season.

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC didn't have too much breathing room in its game with the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday, but still walked away with an 85-79 victory. It was another big night for Garrison Brooks, who had 30 points in addition to nine rebounds. Cole Anthony had 19 points. North Carolina erased a 52-45 deficit in the second half with a 22-4 run.

UNC has struggled against the spread overall this season, posting an 11-17 ATS record. The Tar Heels have, however, thrived as underdogs against the spread, going 7-3 ATS in that situation.

How to make Syracuse vs. North Carolina picks

