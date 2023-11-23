The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels will square off with the Villanova Wildcats on Thanksgiving Day in the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas. After trailing at halftime, the Tar Heels used a second-half surge to defeat Northern Iowa 91-69 on Wednesday while the Wildcats cruised past Texas Tech 85-69 in their opening-round matchup. North Carolina is now a perfect 4-0 on the season while Villanova is 4-1.

The last time these two programs met was in the 2016 NCAA Tournament championship, which Villanova won 77-74. However, Jay Wright has retired and Villanova is coming off a 17-17 season under Kyle Neptune, so the Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Villanova odds, and the over/under is 146.5 points.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season on an 88-57 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players.

The model has set its sights on UNC vs. Villanova. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Villanova vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Villanova spread: UNC -2.5

North Carolina vs. Villanova over/under: 146.5 points

North Carolina vs. Villanova money line: UNC -141, Villanova +120

What you need to know about North Carolina

After making it to the national championship game in Hubert Davis' first season as the head coach, UNC missed the NCAA Tournament entirely last season. However, it rattled off four wins in a row to start the 2023-24 season and will be looking for its first serious resume win of the season on Thursday afternoon.

The Tar Heels had six players reach double-figures in scoring against Northern Iowa on Tuesday and went 12-for-26 from the 3-point line as a team. Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram led the way for North Carolina with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Armando Bacot had 10 points and eight rebounds in the victory but is averaging 19.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the season.

What you need to know about Villanova

The Wildcats were also in the Final Four two seasons ago but the program struggled during the transition from Wright to Neptune. However, this season it responded after a loss to Penn with wins over Maryland and Texas Tech in its last two games.

Eric Dixon led all scorers with 19 points in Wednesday's win over the Red Raiders, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Justin Moore also stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Moore is averaging 16.4 points per game in his fifth season at Villanova and is currently 32nd on the all-time scoring list but could surge towards the top 10 if he stays healthy.

How to make North Carolina vs. Villanova picks

The model has simulated North Carolina vs. Villanova 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

Who wins Villanova vs. UNC?