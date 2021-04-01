North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams, a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, is retiring after 33 seasons and 903 wins, UNC announced Thursday. Williams, 70, is scheduled to address the media in a formal press conference at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Williams coached as an assistant at North Carolina from 1978-1988 before taking over as coach at Kansas, where he went 418-101 from 1988-2003. He then returned to UNC in 2003 where he won three national championships.

