UNC's Roy Williams rips himself, his team after Michigan loss: 'My coaching sucks'

Not much of anything went right for Roy Williams and his No.11 Tar Heels on Wednesday. They fell 84-67 to Michigan in lopsided fashion, which bubbled up immense frustrations for the Hall of Fame coach that spilled over into his postgame remarks in which he criticized himself, his coaches and his team.

"They played a heck of a lot better than we did, coached a heck of a lot better than we did. It's very frustrating right now," Williams said. "As a coach, I feel like I've done the worst job with this team in 31 years as a head coach."

Williams was asked about things in particular that went wrong for UNC in its deflating loss, and he doubled down on digging himself and his coaching in the third person. "The job that the head coach is doing with this team," Williams said flatly. "I've coached for 31 years, and right now my coaching sucks."

The Tar Heels don't stink by any measure, though it's clear Williams was frustrated with his team and his coaching after the game. They're 6-2 with wins over Wofford on the road, UCLA on a neutral and Stanford at home. And best yet: there is still plenty of time to improve.

As a coach, though, it's understandable that Williams wanted to voice his frustrations after what Michigan did on Wednesday. The Wolverines limited North Carolina to only 24 points in the paint, 39.4 percent shooting on the night, and won by 17 despite taking 13 fewer shots than the Tar Heels. Michigan's defense just swallowed them up and spit them out.

It's still early in the season for UNC to turn things around and rebound before conference play kicks off, but there isn't much time before UNC has to again face stellar competition. The Heels are slated to play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Davidson and Harvard in four of their next five games. It's a brutal upcoming slate, especially for a team that could use time to correct some issues.

There are positives to take away from what was a woeful performance overall -- Coby White continues to play well, and Luke Maye is slowly working out of his slump, it appears -- but just don't tell Williams.

"Right now, we stink. I've got no positive things," Williams said. "If you want positive things, you'd better go out and find someone on the street. I've got no positive for me, no positives for my team."