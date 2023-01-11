Who's Playing
UC Davis @ Northridge
Current Records: UC Davis 8-7; Northridge 3-12
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors are 2-12 against the UC Davis Aggies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Matadors and UC Davis will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. UC Davis will be strutting in after a win while Northridge will be stumbling in from a loss.
2023 "welcomed" Northridge with a 68-45 beatdown courtesy of the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, UC Davis strolled past the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 67-48.
Northridge is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take the Matadors against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Northridge's defeat took them down to 3-12 while UC Davis' victory pulled them up to 8-7. We'll see if Northridge can steal UC Davis' luck or if UC Davis records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UC Davis have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Northridge.
- Feb 26, 2022 - UC Davis 68 vs. Northridge 49
- Jan 20, 2022 - UC Davis 64 vs. Northridge 47
- Feb 06, 2021 - UC Davis 75 vs. Northridge 63
- Feb 05, 2021 - Northridge 80 vs. UC Davis 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - UC Davis 110 vs. Northridge 98
- Jan 18, 2020 - UC Davis 66 vs. Northridge 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Northridge 81 vs. UC Davis 76
- Feb 13, 2019 - UC Davis 76 vs. Northridge 59
- Feb 01, 2018 - UC Davis 63 vs. Northridge 56
- Jan 25, 2018 - UC Davis 63 vs. Northridge 56
- Feb 23, 2017 - UC Davis 96 vs. Northridge 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - UC Davis 71 vs. Northridge 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - UC Davis 87 vs. Northridge 83
- Jan 14, 2016 - UC Davis 63 vs. Northridge 62