Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Northridge

Current Records: UC Davis 8-7; Northridge 3-12

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors are 2-12 against the UC Davis Aggies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Matadors and UC Davis will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. UC Davis will be strutting in after a win while Northridge will be stumbling in from a loss.

2023 "welcomed" Northridge with a 68-45 beatdown courtesy of the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, UC Davis strolled past the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 67-48.

Northridge is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take the Matadors against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Northridge's defeat took them down to 3-12 while UC Davis' victory pulled them up to 8-7. We'll see if Northridge can steal UC Davis' luck or if UC Davis records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Northridge.