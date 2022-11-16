Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Ohio State

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 0-3; Ohio State 2-0

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Their road trip will continue as they head to Value City Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. They will be strutting in after a victory while EIU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between the Panthers and the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sunday was not particularly close, with EIU falling 76-60.

Meanwhile, everything went the Buckeyes' way against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers last week as they made off with an 82-56 win. OSU's forward Zed Key looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards.

EIU is now 0-3 while OSU sits at 2-0. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 33.10% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. But the Buckeyes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 32.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 30-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.