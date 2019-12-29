Ohio State vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 22 West Virginia @ No. 2 Ohio State

Current Records: West Virginia 10-1; Ohio State 11-1

What to Know

The #22 West Virginia Mountaineers and the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes will round out the year against one another at noon ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. West Virginia is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

The stars were brightly shining for the Mountaineers in a 75-64 win over the Youngstown State Penguins last week. West Virginia got double-digit scores from five players: F Oscar Tshiebwe (19), F Derek Culver (15), G Jermaine Haley (11), G Miles McBride (10), and G Taz Sherman (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, OSU beat the Kentucky Wildcats 71-65 two weeks ago. No one put up better numbers for OSU than G D.J. Carton, who really brought his A game. He had 15 points along with five rebounds.

West Virginia isn't expected to pull this one out (OSU is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Mountaineers, who are 5-6 against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Mountaineers to 10-1 and the Buckeyes to 11-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mountaineers and the Buckeyes clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.84

Odds

The Buckeyes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.