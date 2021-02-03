The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off Wednesday in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is 9-7 overall and 4-4 at home, while Oklahoma State is 11-4 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Cowboys are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six road games. The Horned Frogs are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog.

The Cowboys are favored by 4.5-points in the latest TCU vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State spread: Oklahoma State -4.5

TCU vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 141 points

TCU vs. Oklahoma State money line: Oklahoma State -200, TCU +170

What you need to know about TCU



The Horned Frogs have lost five straight games, including a 102-98 overtime loss at Missouri on Saturday. TCU got a strong performance in the loss from Mike Miles, who had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists. RJ Nembhard leads TCU in scoring with 16.6 points, while Kevin Samuel delivers 8.8 rebounds per game.

Despite losing five straight, TCU will enter Wednesday's contest confident it can pull off the upset. That's because TCU is 5-1 in its last six games at home against the Cowboys.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The Cowboys won their second straight game, downing Arkansas 81-77 on Saturday. Oklahoma State relied on the efforts of forward Kalib Boone, who posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks, and guard Cade Cunningham, who had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Cunningham leads Oklahoma State with 18.1 points per game, while Isaac Likekele delivers 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The Cowboys have won seven of their last eight road games, and they're 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall. In addition, Oklahoma State is 4-2 ATS in its last six meetings against the Horned Frogs.

