Marshall Henderson only played two seasons at Ole Miss, but the flamboyant, 3-point heaving guard made an in indelible mark on the school while he was there. Henderson's time in college was so memorable that he was referred to as "an Ole Miss legend" on Tuesday as the school announced that Henderson is returning as a graduate manager.

Earning a spot on third-year coach Kermit Davis' staff will just be the latest step toward a coaching career for Henderson, who spent last season as an assistant coach at Thomas University, an NAIA school in Georgia.

"Of course, I am thrilled to be back in Oxford," Henderson said. "The people here have been more than wonderful to me for a long time. Anything I can do to help the basketball team continue their success, I will do to the fullest of my ability. I am very excited about getting a master's degree. When I was an undergrad academically, I wasn't as focused as I needed to be, and this position gives me a path to make peace with myself on that front."

Henderson, 29, played for Ole Miss from 2012 to 2014, racking up 1,293 points in just two seasons as he averaged 19.6 points per game. He set a school record with 138 made 3-pointers as a junior while leading the Rebels to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In addition to his prolific scoring outbursts, he gained a reputation for his antics. The Texas native, who started his college career at Utah before ending up in junior college, taunted opponents and even opposing fans while filling up box scores at Ole Miss.

Following his college career, Henderson played professionally until 2017 before entering coaching.

"We love having our former players back to Ole Miss to pursue their master's degree and further their coaching careers," Davis said. "We are excited to have Marshall back with Ole Miss Basketball and join our program as a graduate manager. In talks with Marshall, you can tell his great passion for basketball and working with young people."