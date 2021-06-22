Oregon landed its second-highest ranked recruit since 247Sports began rating prospects as five-star point guard Dior Johnson, the No. 7 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite for the 2022 cycle, committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. Johnson chose Oregon over Washington, Alabama and Kentucky. He also considered playing overseas in the NBL on an offer reportedly worth more than $1 million and was originally committed to Syracuse.

"I decided to commit to Oregon because of the great relationships I have built with the coaching staff," he told ESPN. "I wanted to commit now because I felt like Oregon was the place for me."

Johnson is the top point guard in his recruiting class and one of the best prospects regardless of position in the draft-eligible class of 2023. With a 6-foot-3 frame and a strong handle, he's a lethal offensive weapon who can create buckets for others and is capable of scoring at will. Here's 247Sports' Jerry Meyer on his evalution of Johnson from last fall:

Good length and stature for a point guard. Quick athlete with superb body control. Has tremendous instincts as a driver and passer. Delivers the difficult pass. Finishes the difficult shot. High level lay up maker. Has multiple fade away moves to his right shoulder. Shoots the ball well enough to be considered a three-level scorer. Has potential to rebound his position well and be a dangerous versatile defender. Has bounced around to multiple high school which some view as a yellow flag.

Oregon has four notable incoming players for 2021 -- two transfers and two recruits -- but Johnson is the first to join the Ducks for 2022. With a 99.74 Composite score, he ranks just behind Bol Bol, who with a 99.89 score in 2018 still ranks as the highest-rated recruit in program history.